Arizona boy calls police to order a McDonald's Happy Meal

PHOENIX, Az. - Police in a Phoenix suburb got a strange 911 call recently. A 5-year-old boy didn't have an emergency; he just wanted to order a Happy Meal from McDonald's.

A Mesa police officer delivered the food in person to the child, along with some advice about the proper time to use 911.

Randy Skabelund spoke to the dispatcher in a follow-up call to say there wasn't an emergency and his son Charlie must have had his cellphone.

Officer Randolph "Scott" Valdez arrived later at the family's home for a welfare check.

He brought the requested meal, took time to teach Charlie about when it's the right time to call police and even posed for a few photos.

The boy's mother, Kim Skabelund, says Valdez handled the situation with "love and kindness."



Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.