TUCSON, Ariz. - Officers in Arizona had a little fun with some "breaking news."

The Tucson Police Department had to investigate a "suspicious" white powder that was falling from the sky on Friday.

"We don't know what's going on out here," an officer says in the video. "Tucson's never seen anything like this before."

Millions of people have watched the funny video.

