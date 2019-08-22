Arizona shelter dog makes it to the big screen in 'Lady and the Tramp'

PHOENIX, Az. - A rescue dog from a Phoenix animal shelter is going to star in Disney's remake of "lady and the tramp."

"Monte" is a two-year-old terrier mix rescued by animal services in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

But he was transferred to Phoenix, where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

Monte was chosen for the role.

A trainer adopted him and says Monte has been a happy guy filming and making public appearances. and managers at the Halo Animal Rescue are thrilled.

"In 25 years of Halo helping animals live on, we haven't had a movie star," said Erin Denmark, outreach manager for Halo Animal Rescue. "So we're getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring and wanting to hear more about Monte and his life in Hollywood."

Disney says all the rescue dogs featured in the film were placed in forever homes when production ended.

The film comes out November 12 on Disney's new streaming service Disney+.

