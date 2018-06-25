Arizona woman denied medication to end pregnancy

An Arizona woman says a pharmacist denied her medication to end a pregnancy because of his own religious beliefs.

Nicole Arteaga dropped off her prescription for Misoprostol at Walgreens but when she went to pick it up on Thursday, the pharmacist wouldn't give it to her because it was against his beliefs.

"It doesn't make sense and it definitely is not fair in any way," said Arteaga.

Arteaga thought that the situation was even more difficult because she brought her son with her who didn't fully understand what was happening.

Arteaga says that she shared her story online because she doesn't want other women to go through what she did. She is also concerned that the pharmacist could be denying women the right to birth control, the morning after pill or fertility drugs.

Her prescription was transferred to a different Walgreens location where she was able to pick it up without a problem.