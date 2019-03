BOSTON, Ma. - Some preschool students in Massachusetts learned a valuable lesson during a field trip to a World War II memorial.

A preschool class from south Boston, with American flags in hand, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in front of a recently vandalized World War II memorial.

Their teacher, Judy Nee, explained what happened.

"It was a good opportunity for a civics lesson -- a lesson we really could touch upon a lot of things," said Nee.

The lesson, captured on camera and viewed by thousands, including Sgt. Ray Regan, a local army veteran who decided to personally thank the students Friday.

"It was very personal to me simply because my mother was a teacher of second graders so I kind of understood that mindset," said Regan.

Regan says it's one thing to say thank you from a distance, but to be able to say it in person to these 4 and 5-year-olds was something special.

"You look at there are these young minds -- these young hearts and there's just all of this hope with these little kids," said Regan.

It was an act of hate followed by an act of honor, connecting these hopeful kids with someone who's fought for their freedoms.

"I want them to understand that anything and everything they want to do with their lives is completely possible," said Regan.

"It doesn't matter the damage that some people try to do. it's still -- we can still feel pride in our country and these soldiers and respect," said Nee.

