Artifacts show humans came to North America via water route, not land

IDAHO - Researchers in Idaho have found an ancient spear head that is more than 16,000 years old and the oldest record of human presence in North America.

A team of archeological researchers at the Cooper's Ferry archeological site published its research Friday, and it may have important scientific implications for studying human migration.

The basic story of human habitation of North America, according to scientists, that's from giant glaciers melted in Canada, opening up an ice-free land bridge that humans used to first enter the continent from northern Asia.

But that was roughly 14,800 years ago.

The evidence these researchers found is 15,000 to 16,560 years old.

The discovery basically means that early humans may not have populated North America via land. Instead, they most likely came by water, using a Pacific coastal route.

