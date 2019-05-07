At least 7 students hurt in Colorado school shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - At least seven students have been hurt and two people are in custody after a shooting at a Colorado school Tuesday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and 9News.

The Denver-area NBC affiliate is reporting that deputies are also looking for a possible third suspect.

At 1:53 p.m. MDT, the Sheriff's Office responded to STEM School Highlands Ranch for a report of a shooting in the school.

The shooting began in the middle school and that many shots were fired, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A tweet sent by the Sheriff's Office at 4:40 p.m. EDT describes the area as an active and unstable scene.

