Two dead, four hurt on UNC Charlotte campus, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - UPDATE

Two people are dead and at least four are injured on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to WCNC.

WCNC reports that according to a medic, the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect is in custody, and it is unclear if there are any additional suspects.

At least three people have been shot on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to WCNC.

The NBC affiliate reports that according to a medic, one person is in custody.

The university tweeted shortly after 6 p.m. that the university remains on lockdown and those on campus are asked to monitor their email and the university's homepage.

