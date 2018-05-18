At least 8 killed in Santa Fe High School shooting, source says

(KPRC) - As many as eight people have been killed Friday in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, according to a source close to the investigation.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trouchesset said authorities have arrested one person and are still trying to determine if there is more than one shooter.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that two people have been taken into custody and that an officer is being treated for injuries.

The following statement was released by Santa Fe Independent School District officials:

"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injuries. Details will be released as we receive updated information. Law enforcement will continue to secure the building and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location. All other campuses are operating under their regular schedules.

"At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.

"The district will continue to keep you updated as information is available. Safety and communication are our top priorities."

The number and extent of injuries were not immediately clear, officials at UTMB Hospital in Galveston said the facility had received at least three patients from the scene.

One student said that he heard as many as eight gunshots. Another student reported hearing several gunshots before hearing alarms and being told to evacuate.

"I was sitting in my classroom and I heard really loud booms, but I really didn't know what they were at first," student Dakota Schrader said. "Then, I realized what they were when I heard screaming."

"I never thought it would happen here," said Tyler Turner.

"It hurts my heart to see this happening," another student said. "I don't feel safe in this town anymore ... There was nothing we could do but run."

Parents were gathering at a nearby gas station where they were trying to connect with their children.

Sky2 video also showed at least two Life Flight helicopters at the school. Dozens of students could be seen standing in lines and emptying their backpacks.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are also sending deputies to the scene.

The school is located on State Highway 6 near Morning Glory Drive.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted that drivers should avoid the highway near the school as police have the roadway blocked.

