At least one dead in Durham gas explosion

DURHAM, N.C. - One person is dead and multiple others are in the hospital after a gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina, on Wednesday, according to Durham police.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., contractors who were working in the area hit a gas line, causing an explosion that partially collapsed a building at 115 N. Duke Street, according to police.

Two contractors were seriously injured; 15 people were taken to nearby hospitals.

One firefighter also had to be hospitalized. He's in serious condition.

