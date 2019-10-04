Atlanta community mourns Georgia teen killed by stray bullet

ATLANTA, Ga. - People in an Atlanta neighborhood are heartbroken after a teen was killed by a stray bullet.

Family members rushed to the scene but could do little to comfort the mother of 18-year-old Jessica Daniels.

Jessica, a recent graduate of South Atlanta High School, was scheduled to have a job interview Friday, but she would never make it.

Just before 6 a.m., Jessica woke up to the sound of gunfire, according to her aunt, and she did something selfless that perhaps saved her young cousin's life.

"She woke up because of the bullets, but at the same time as she threw my little niece on the floor, the bullet hit her," said Donna McClain, Jessica's aunt.

Police believe it was a stray bullet from a gunfight in the middle of a residential street called River Ridge Drive.

They do not believe Jessica or anyone in her house was targeted.

Neighbors heard it but didn't see anyone speed away.

When the medical examiner's office staff removed the body, the victim's family was overcome with emotion, the mother briefly chasing after the medical examiner's van and the grandmother had to be taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Jessica leaves behind countless loved ones, including her little sister.

"I won't see her go to college and get married and have kids. I can't see that because she's dead," said Jessica's sister.

"Jessica was a loving granddaughter," Jessica's grandfather said. "She just graduated from school, her birthday next month."

Her aunt has this message for the shooters.

"Whoever done this, y'all from around here, and y'all know who we are. Just come forward."

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

A Go Fund Me campaign is now up to help the family.

Search for 'innocent life stolen' on the GoFundMe website.

