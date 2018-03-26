Man wielding machete attempts kidnapping at a Louisiana Walmart, police say

KENNER, La. - A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday after he attempted to kidnap two children from a Walmart in Kenner, Louisiana, according to police.

Police said in a news release that Billy Yoe Budier-Herrera, of Metairie, Louisiana, entered the store around 2 p.m. with a backpack, and approached a mother with her 2-year-old child in a grocery cart. He threatened the mother and her child if she did not comply with his instructions.

When the mother attempted to move, Budier-Herrera blocked her way and placed his hand on the handle of a machete. The mother called for help from store employees, and when he tried to remove her child from the grocery cart, she grabbed the child and they ran behind the deli counter.

When store employees arrived to intervene, Budier-Herrera ran to the meat and poultry section of the store, and began swinging his machete at the employees as he fled.

Then, he approached another mother and child, and attempted to remove the infant from the child seat of the grocery cart, but was unsuccessful because of the child safety strap.

Budier-Herrera was then tackled by store employees and detained by a Kenner police officer who had been working off-duty detail inside the store.

At the time of arrest, Budier-Herrera was in possession of a 10-inch machete, a container of pepper spray, and a makeshift shiv, composed of a plastic handle with razor blades attached by duct tape.

Budier-Herrera was charged with two counts of second-degree kidnapping of a child, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of illegal carrying of weapons and disturbing the peace.

