Audit finds Clemson doesn't complete some summer camp checks

GREENVILLE, S.C. - An audit of summer camps at Clemson University found a lack of background checks for some staffers.



The audit obtained by The Greenville News found that several camps were failing to run returning staffers through the National Sex Offender Registry each year and getting statements that there were no violations during the past year.



The camps say they have corrected the problems for this summer.



Other problems found included missing driving records for people driving children around and a lack of rules on how to handle medication for campers.



Some of the problems were found at Clemson's baseball and volleyball camps run by the athletics department.



Officials say they appreciate the audits because it helps them locate and correct any problems.

