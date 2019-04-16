Two dead, one hurt after murder-suicide at Tanger outlet mall in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Two people are dead and a third person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlet Mall in Sevierville, according to WBIR.

The shooter fired at two people and then committed suicide, according to Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke.

WBIR reports that one of the victims died while the other was taken o a hospital for treatment.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m., according to Stalhke.

As of 4:36 p.m., police say the mall is open and there is no danger to the public.

Five Oaks Mall is open, there is no danger to the public. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) April 16, 2019

