National

Two dead, one hurt after murder-suicide at Tanger outlet mall in Sevierville

No danger to the public, police say

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer

Courtesy of WBIR

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. - Two people are dead and a third person is hurt after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at the Tanger Five Oaks Outlet Mall in Sevierville, according to WBIR

The shooter fired at two people and then committed suicide, according to Sevierville Police spokesman Bob Stahlke.

WBIR reports that one of the victims died while the other was taken o a hospital for treatment. 

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m., according to Stalhke.

As of 4:36 p.m., police say the mall is open and there is no danger to the public. 

