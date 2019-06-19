Authorities receive multiple reports of kittens thrown out of vehicles in N.C.

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. - Authorities in North Carolina are investigating multiple reports of kittens being thrown from cars and abandoned on a bridge.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports of kittens being found on the Neuse River Bridge and on Highway 70 in James City in the past month.

“There will be zero tolerance for animal cruelty in Craven County,” said Sheriff Chip Hughes. “We are aggressively going after folks like this that think it’s OK to mistreat, abuse and not care for their animals.”

These pictures above are of a kitten recovered from the bridge Monday.

