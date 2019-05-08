Authorities searching for seeking driver who intentionally hit Las Vegas motorcycle officer

LAS VEGAS, NV. - Authorities say a driver intentionally hit a police officer on a motorcycle during a traffic stop in Las Vegas Wednesday, according to KSNV.

The officer stopped the car for a traffic violation just before 5:50 a.m., according to police.

Once the officer came to a stop behind the car, the driver reportedly shifted into reverse and hit the officer and the motorcycle.

Police say the car then drove away, and the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Officers say they found the suspect car nearby on Las Vegas Boulevard, but the driver is still at large.

