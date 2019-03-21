Baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General recalled due to bacteria concerns

DG|health is recalling baby cough syrup that may be contaminated with bacteria.

Naturals Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus could potentially be contaminated with Bacillus cereus/ Bacillus circulans. If consumed, that could cause gastrointestinal illness. Symptoms include vomiting and diarrhea.

Most of the time, these illnesses are mild but they can sometimes be serious and even lethal.

So far, no illnesses have been reported as a result of this product.

This product was sold in Dollar General stores nationwide.

It comes in a carton labeled DG|health Baby Cough Syrup + Mucus in 2-fluid ounce bottles marked with Lot KL180157 Expiration date 11/20 on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label; UPC Code 8 54954 00250 0.

The FDA and the company are investigating the source of the problem.

Consumers who bought these bottles may return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1-844-724-7347 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST or e-mail at Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

