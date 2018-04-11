Baby doing well after being left in Safe Haven Baby Box

An abandoned baby in Indiana was found inside a Safe Haven Baby Box.

The infant was dropped off Sunday evening at an Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box in Michigan City, Indiana.

Within a minute, a first responder arrived at the scene to pick up the newborn.

The baby was taken to an area hospital and is doing well.

Coolspring Township first responders are applauding the parents for using the box system.

"Happy, you know," first responder Chuck Kohler told WNDU. "Ecstatic that I hear the cry, you know to know, that the baby is breathing. That's one of the good things, is the baby is OK."

The compartment is designed to allow newborns to be surrendered without the person surrendering them risking arrest or prosecution.

This is the second time the safe haven box was used in the area.

Virginia also has a Safe Haven Law to protect unwanted babies from being abandoned, hurt or killed.

