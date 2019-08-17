Baby found abandoned in woods hours after birth in Maryland

Montgomery County Police Department

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Police are investigating after a man found a newborn baby in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, a man was walking on the sidewalk along Tenbrook Drive. He heard crying and went to investigate. He found the naked baby about 10 feet from the sidewalk in a wooded area.

The baby was taken to the hospital where she is in stable condition.

Hospital workers say the baby girl was born hours before she was found.

Maryland is a Safe Haven state, which means parents can drop off newborns at hospitals or law enforcement stations, no questions asked.

Police ask anyone with information to call the the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 (press option 3).