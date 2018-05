BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. - A Baltimore County police officer who was shot Monday afternoon has died, according to WBAL.

The officer was shot around 2 p.m. and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Hogan tweeted that the suspect remains at large.

WBAL reports that a county police official said the officer was shot while responding to a call for a suspicious vehicle on Linwen Way.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.