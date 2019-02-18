Bargain alert: Payless liquidation sales underway

Liquidation sales are underway at Payless ShoeSource.

The giant discount retailer announced that it plans to close all of its 2,100 stores in the US and Puerto Rico.

Payless is just the latest brick and mortar retailer to fall victim to bankruptcy.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you want to cash in on the sales:

- Payless is no longer offering online sales. The website is directing consumers to the nearest store.

- All stores are expected to remain open at least through the end of March, and possibly until May.

- Don't wait too long to start hunting for bargains, as inventory will dwindle.

- Don't wait too long to use any gift cards that you may be holding.

