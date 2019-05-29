Barnes & Noble will give kids free books as a reward for summer reading

© Brandpoint

Barnes & Noble wants to reward kids for reading this summer.

Children in grades 1-6 can get a free book when they read at least eight books during summer break.

To participate, click here and select the age range that your child fits into. After you've chosen an age range, you'll find a link to where you can download and print a reading journal, which are available in English and Spanish.

Fill out the student information on the bottom of the first page of the journal. A parent will have to sign this page in order for the child to get a free book.

In the reading log, your child will need to record the title and author, along with their favorite part of eight books to get their free book.

Bring the completed and signed reading journal into your local Barnes & Noble between August 1, and August 31. Present it to an employee and they will let your child choose a book from the free book list.

Click here to see the list of free books.

