Batman's 80th anniversary around the world

Stephanie Salgado poses with her cape during the lighting of a Bat-signal commemorating Batman's 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

It's no joker. The night is lighting up Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well New Yor City's Domino Sugar Refinery.

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.