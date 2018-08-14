Beachgoers stung by stingrays on North Carolina beaches

NORTH CAROLINA - There are always plenty of concerns when you plan a family vacation to the beach, and now there's one more that could put a sting on your summer fun.

It's peak stingray season, and several people on North Carolina beaches have been stung in the past several days.

Melissa Henry shares some tips from emergency responders that could protect you and your family.

Beachgoers say they have noticed stingrays in the shallow waters of Eastern Carolina beaches, and they weren't sure how to react, other than to stay out of the water.

"I was gonna go in, and then I saw one and I was like well, that's the end of that, so I did not. It was little, but that's enough for me," said beachgoer Allison Boba.

Authorities say it is normal for multiple people to be stung during this time of year because of the combination of peak stingray season and peak vacation season.

According to officials, most people get stung in very shallow water by simply walking along the shore and accidentally stepping on a stingray. They advise people to take precautions, such as doing what is known as "the stingray shuffle."

"An easy way to prevent this is to shuffle your feet when you're walking in the water, or instead of walking in the water," said Zachary Hierl with Onslow County Emergency Service. "Usually the vibration, as well as the debris you kick up with the sand and things like that will scare the stingrays off before you ever get stung."

Beachgoers say they do try to be careful when going into the water.

"If you do this with your feet, they'll move, so I try to do that," said Boba. "But if I see one, that's enough. I don't go anywhere near it and I will go out a little bit and tell myself that I'm not going to get stung."

"I will definitely be looking out more, and warning the kids to just be, you know, look where they're walking and continue shuffling their feet even if they are spraying sand everywhere," said beachgoer Cara Wesson.

E.M.S. officials said that if a person is stung, they should immediately call 911 and get the sting under the hot water to avoid infection.

Officials also say to be vigilant when noticing one stingray because they travel in schools and where there is one, there are likely others in the water nearby.