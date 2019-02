TAHOE VISTA, Ca. - A pair of bears sneak into a California cabin, and it was all caught on camera!

You can see the curious cubs rummaging through the home in Tahoe Vista Saturday.

One of the bears apparently unlocked a window in order to get in.

The homeowner says the bears have tried to break-in every night since Saturday.

So far, they haven't caused any damage, but anything goes when you're looking for the bare necessities of nightlife.