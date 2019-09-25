Bees swarm car in Australia

Swarm of bees created a sticky situation in the Australian city of Adelaide Wednesday when they all converged on an unlikely object -- the back of a car.

According to local media, the bees were spotted on the black jeep vehicle just before midday outside a shopping center.

Fortunately for the unidentified car owner, an Adelaide apiarist was on hand to help move the bees on.

"I think it's pretty crazy, I wasn't expecting it at all," one onlooker said. "I was just coming over to have my lunch and all of a sudden you know it's a bee bombardment."

"I don't know," said Craig Bradley, an onlooker. "I've never seen a beehive on the back of a car, that's all. i like honey, but maybe not that much."