Bill Cosby convicted of sexually assaulting woman

Bill Cosby enters a private room during a break in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, on April 25, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Corey Perrine-Pool/Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

A jury outside Philadelphia convicted the "Cosby Show" star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday. The guilty verdict came less than a year after another jury deadlocked on the charges.

Cosby was charged with violating Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. His lawyer called Constand a "con artist" who leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him.

Cosby could get up to 10 years in prison on each of the counts.

Dozens of women have come forward in recent years to say he drugged and assaulted them. Five of the other accusers testified against him at the retrial.

The jury is heading back to the courtroom and Bill Cosby's defense team is saying there's a verdict in his sexual assault retrial.

The panel of seven men and five women have been deliberating about 14 hours.

The 80-year-old comedian is accused of drugging and violating a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

He's charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. A conviction could put him in prison for up to 10 years on each count.

Prosecutors used Cosby's past admissions about drugs and sex as well as the testimony of five other women to help bolster accuser Andrea Constand's allegations. Cosby's lawyers argued Constand leveled false accusations against Cosby so she could sue him and extract a huge civil settlement.

It's the only criminal case to arise from allegations from more than 60 women.

