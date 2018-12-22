Birds rescued after eating prescription pills dumped at park

A Canadian goose and a gull are recovering after they swallowed prescription pills that were dumped at Southern California park.

The Orange County Register says someone dumped hundreds of pills on the grounds of Carr Park in Huntington Beach.

On Monday, someone spotted the Canadian goose lying on the ground with its feet up and called the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center. The goose and a ring-bill gull had their systems flushed. Both are recovering.

Lisa Perrone, the center's wildlife manager, says that without treatment it's likely the birds would have died, if not from overdoses than from an inability to flee predators.

Police say the pills apparently included sedatives and they're grateful no children mistook the pills for candy and ate them. Police are investigating.

