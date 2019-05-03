Black bear decides to take a dip in a backyard Tennessee hot tub

GATLINBURG, Tn. - A bear decided to make itself right at home -- by jumping into a hot tub in a Tennessee backyard.

According to Elizabeth Strickland, a Gatlinburg resident and hot tub owner who sent the photos to WBIR, there were three cubs with the bear.

"I just had to share with y’all. I was in that same seat 14 hours ago!," said Strickland.

Strickland says they played in the yard for a little before leaving with the adult bear, who was probably feeling nice and relaxed.

While it's not uncommon to find black bears wandering towns near the Smokies, remember that they are wild animals.

"They have been called a charismatic mega-fauna and for good reason – everyone from non-hunters, to hunters, to wildlife watchers - we all love bears in our own special ways," the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency website reads. "For these reasons, it is everyone’s responsibility to keep them wild and keep them alive."

