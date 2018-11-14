Black Panther, unicorn and xylophone among 2018's 10 Worst Toys

ROANOKE, Va. - One group is warning parents about what toys to be wary of this holiday season.

For more than four decades, consumer advocacy group World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. or W.A.T.C.H. -- has released its list of the 10 Worst Toys each holiday season.

This year's list includes toys from fan-favorite franchises like "Black Panther" and "Power Rangers."

In no particular order, here's the list.W.A.T.C.H.

Nickelodeon Nella Princess Knights Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster Black Panther Slash Claw Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll Zoo Jamz Xylophone Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket Cutting Fruit Chien Á Promener Pull Along Dog

