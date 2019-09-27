Blind high school football player gets first touchdown

MODESTO, Ca. - Running a football into the end zone is a challenge for any player -- but imagine not being able to see obstacles in the way.

One blind teen isn't letting that stop him from playing the game he loves, and he just scored his first touchdown.

At age 13, Jasen Bracy isn't afraid of much -- let alone playing football with his teammates.

"Any hit is a blind-side hit to him, you know what I mean," said Jasen's father, Jasen Brady Sr.

Jasen is totally blind as a result of retinal cancer at the age of 7.

And while his sight was taken away, his love and desire to play football only grew.

"So, I called 5 different teams and all 5 said I can't play," said Jasen.

"Yeah, he was blowing my phone up, like I said," said coach David Nichols.

Modesto Raiders Youth Football coach David Nichols didn't want to tell Jasen no, so he invited Jasen and his dad to come give it a try.

Jasen Sr. directs his son on the field using a microphone and a speaker inside his son's helmet.

"Once the play, 'starts, straight, straight, to your right,'" said Jasen Sr. "He picks up most of it just listening. He can tell which way the play is going."

But this past Saturday, with his team five yards away from a touchdown, the play they called was for Jasen.

"We've been trying to figure out how to get into the end zone forever," said Jasen.

"You know, hut. He gets the ball, the line stays tight and they kind of form a wedge," said Jasen Sr.

"It's like a wall, and he can hide right behind there and it worked. The first time we used it, it was beautiful," said Nichols.

"And one of my teammates said to spike the ball and I did that," said Jasen. "The feeling I had was great because it's my first touchdown in my first year of playing football."

"It was probably one of the greatest feelings I've had in my life," said Nichols.

"It was great," said Jasen Sr. "I don't know how to explain it any more than that."

Jasen isn't stopping with his big score.

He's already told his coach he wants to throw a touchdown pass and make a sack.

Copyright CNN