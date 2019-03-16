Blizzard forces South Dakota rancher to dig cattle out of snow

SOUTH DAKOTA - Most people in the northern half of the country know about shoveling snow.

Sometimes you have to dig out your car ... and sometimes you have to have to dig out your cattle.

The bull is in snow up to its horns because of a blizzard, and it looks like a difficult task to get him out.

In fact, this family in southwest South Dakota spent four hours digging their bulls out of the snow yesterday.

Today they went back out to try and find the rest of their cattle.

Dale Jessie Vocu who shot the video says it's an example of the "loving side" of ranching.

Thankfully the area doesn't expect more snow over the next few days.