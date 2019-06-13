Bloodied suspect accused of trying to kidnap girl in custody after grandparents fight him off

LEBANON, Ind. - A Pennsylvania man is in jail after authorities say he tried to kidnap a girl from her grandparents' apartment -- and the grandparents were not having it.

WTHR reports that Benjamin Dillon is accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from her grandparents' apartment complex.

Witnesses told the NBC affiliate that Dillon kicked his way into the apartment in the dead of night. The girl's grandparents, Martin and Patricia Roth, reportedly fought him off until police could arrive.

Officers say they found Dillon outside "shirtless and very agitated, insisting there was a little girl in the apartment being raped" and "that the little girl was his daughter," according to WTHR.

The Roths told police they had never seen Dillon before and insisted he was trying to take the child.

According to the police report, Dillon threatened "he would fight all of us and kill us" with clenched fists.

Authorities told the NBC affiliate that three shots from a stun gun had no effect on Dillon and that when he was finally in handcuffs, he was kicking and screaming.

Charges against Dillon include burglary, resisting law enforcement and intimidation. He was reportedly awaiting trial on prior drug charges.

The girl reportedly told police that she was not hurt, just scared.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.