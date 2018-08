MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A man's body was found in the surf at Myrtle Beach State Park on Monday, according to WMBF News.

Cpt. John Harrelson with the Horry County Police Department said that investigative personnel are responding to the scene.

Emergency responders arrived at about 10 a.m., according to the Myrtle Beach Sun News.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.