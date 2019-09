SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The body of Army Master Sergeant Luis Deleon-Figueroa returned home to the US Monday.

He was killed in action in Afghanistan on August 21.

Deleon-Figueroa left behind a fiancee, two daughters, a stepdaughter, grandmother, sister, and foster family.

He was 31. He'll be laid to rest Tuesday at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

US and state flags in Massachusetts will fly at half staff in his honor.

