Bodycam catches man's rescue from icy Lake Michigan

CHICAGO, Ill. - Chicago police came to the rescue of a 33-year-old man who went into Lake Michigan after his dog.

Officers formed a human chain to pull the man out.

Trapped in the 34-degree water surrounded by ice walls seconds counted as the 33-year-old Chicago man desperately waited for help.

On Sunday afternoon, he took his 9-month-old dog, an American Eskimo mix, to Foster Avenue Beach.

The dog ran off and fell into the lake.

His owner jumped in after him.

The man was able to rescue his dog, but he couldn't get out.

He managed to call 911 as did a passerby.

"We saw the dog come over the ridge and that point we said there is the dog, he must be over there, and I think that's when we heard him start yelling 'Help me, help me,'" said Officer Miguel Deltorro.

With quick thinking, Sgt. Alex Silva grabbed the passerby's dog leash to rescue the victim.

"He was standing in the water about chest high, but he was numb. He couldn't hold anything, he couldn't climb out it was sheer ice," said Sgt. Alex Silva.

Silva threw the leash to the man.

Behind Silva were five other officers anchoring themselves on the ice to form a human chain to prevent Silva from going in.

"There was just no time, I know that in cold water, the time we got there, that this guy is not going to last a few more minutes."

Body camera video footage captured the moment the victim was rescued.

"He said a number of times, "I would have died, I would have died,'" said Cmdr. Sean Loughran said. "There is no doubt in my mind, had the officers not been in the right place at the right time coupled with great teamwork, smart thinking by using a leash, we would be having an entirely different conversation."

Police said the man was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

As for the dog -- police said it is also in good condition.

