Bowls of mysterious mashed potatoes found in Mississippi neighborhood

JACKSON, Ms. - A mushy mystery in Mississippi.

Bowls of mashed potatoes are showing up in odd places, such as on mailboxes, front porches and cars.

Is it a prank? Or a guerilla marketing campaign from the potato lobby?

"As I walked out of my door my neighbor who was riding with me, she goes 'Michaela, what is that on your mailbox?' And I was like, 'That looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes,'" said Michaela Lin,

The face behind the mysterious mashed potatoes are leaving questions for neighbors among the Belhaven community: what does it mean and when will they strike again?

"I had no idea what to think about when I saw it!," said Lin.

Lin quickly learned from her neighbor across the street that she wasn't the only one.

"Thankfully she told me that our friend on Facebook, she goes, that's really weird, she found a bowl in her car this morning, so because she said that, I was like, 'oh, so this is a thing today.,'" said Lin.

That's when Lin realized the person behind the mashed potatoes might be someone they know.

"A lot of the people that are 'victims' of the mashed potatoes have been Belhaven current students or alumni or staff. So I feel like there is some sort of connection there!," said Lin.

For the past 5 years, Jordan Lewis has lived in the Belhaven community. She says she has yet to witness anything this strange.

"I walked outside yesterday morning about 7 a.m. and as I was getting in my car I noticed a white bowl on my windshield. And so I got out to look at it, and it looked like potato salad but it was full of rain water so it was very mushy. And I walked around the house, threw it away and I was very grossed out by it!," said Lewis.

Lewis says she thinks her neighborhood was just a target of a harmless prank.

"I just thought maybe oh it must be a harmless prank from some of the neighborhood kids or college students in the area," said Lewis.

"I think they have done a good job of keeping themselves anonymous. Whoever it is, so I am just excited to see if they do something like this again," said Lin.

So the question remains: what is the story behind these mystery mashed potatoes?

Well, the Belhaven community says they are eager to find out.

