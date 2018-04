ROCKFORD, Mich. - A Western Michigan family can now field an offensive line, and then some, with the birth of its newest baby boy.

The 14th son of Jay and Kateri Schwandt was born Wednesday.

He doesn't have a name yet, but his parents have plenty of helpers in choosing one -- their 13 other children, all boys.

Is this guy the end of the line? Dad says probably.

