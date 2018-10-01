Boy Scout buried by sand dune, dies

SOUTH HAVEN, MI - Authorities and family are saying more about what happened after a 12-year old boy was swallowed into a sand dune and died.

WOOD-TV reports that Gage Wilson was with a group of Boy Scouts at North Point County Park near South Haven when the incident happened.

South Haven police said Gage was digging into a sand dune, then sand came crashing down.

The top half of the boy's body was immobilized by the dune collapse.

Several other Boy Scouts and leaders were in the area, which is home to a Boy Scouts camp, and police said a fellow scout made the 911 call.

"They saw part of his body. I think his legs were exposed out of the sand. That's when they realized something was wrong and they ran to him and found that he was covered in sand and wasn't moving," said Sgt. Zach Hathaway, with the South Haven Police Department.

It was a labor-intensive rescue and once the responders arrived at the dunes, they were able to establish a pulse for the 12-year-old, but they still had to make it through the sandy terrain and then around this winding trail of trees before they made it to the helicopter.

"Once officers drove as far as they possibly could they had to trek and walk up the sand dune kind of meander through some of the area that's wooded with ravines and eventually walk back down the sand dune," said Hathaway.

As the family mourns, the scout executive released a statement, which said in part:

"We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following an accident at a Scouting event."

For now, police said this appears to be an accident, but the investigation is still active.

Gage's mother said she has questions about her son's supervision when the incident happened.

