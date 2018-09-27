Bridal shop saves dresses from Florence's waters

Hurricane Florence canceled plans across the country including a walk down the aisle for some along the coast, but one determined bridal shop wasn't going to let Mother Nature stop someone's big day.

Angela Woodcock is a seamstress at Camille's in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Before Florence hit, she and another seamstress packed up all the lace and tulle they could carry, and continued sewing at home by candlelight.

When severe flooding hit, Woodcock chartered the dresses by boat.

"This was precious cargo on that boat," said Woodcock. "I held onto it so tight, like, 'This dress cannot go overboard.'"

Camille's of Wilmington plans to donate 10 percent of their sales this month to the victims of Hurricane Florence.