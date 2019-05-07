Bud Light introduces rainbow bottles for Pride Month

ROANOKE, Va. - In honor of Pride Month, Bud Light has introduced rainbow-colored aluminum bottles for the month of June.

The beer has been partnering with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) for two decades, according to CNN.

You'll be able to get your hands on one of these colorful beers from May 27 to June 30, and for each bottle sold $1 will be donated to GLAAD.

Bud Light's support during Pride Month doesn't end with the rainbow bottle. The beer is also one of the sponsors for the annual Governors Ball Music Festival, which is hosting an all-LGBT lineup, according to CNN.

The company says that its support for the LGBT community dates back to the 1980s, according to Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing, in a news release.

"The way we see it, our beer is for everyone to enjoy," Goeler said. "With the release of these new bottles, we hope to create something that everyone can feel proud to hold during Pride month."

