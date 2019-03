BOONVILLE, Mo. - The family of Budweiser Clydesdales welcomed their first foal of the year to the family, Carly.

Carly was born at the Warm Springs Ranch, the breeding farm for Budweiser Clydesdales in Missouri.

A video posted to the farm's Facebook page shows Carly's first steps.

Taking a trip to Missouri later this month? The farm is opening for the season on March 23.

