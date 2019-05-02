Burger King introduces 'Real Meals,' because no one is 'happy' all the time

ROANOKE, Va. - Do you ever just have those days where you aren't happy? And you don't want to be? Introducing "Real Meals," from Burger King.

The fast food giant is introducing the latest dig at competitors because "no one is happy all the time," according to WCYB.

The meals come in a variety of different moods, including the Pissed Meal, the Blue Meal, the Salty Meal, the YAAAS Meal and the DGAF Meal. Each meal includes a Whopper, fries and a drink.

Starting Tuesday, the Whopper Meals are available in Austin, Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles and New York City.

The limited time mood-themed meals are part of a partnership with Mental Health America for Mental Health Awareness Month.

