National

Burger King wants to help you pay off your student loans

No, seriously

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Getty Images

(Photo by Michael Smith/Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. - Has your student loan payment got you down? Burger King is here to help. 

The restaurant chain wants to help you pay off your student loans -- seriously. 

The Whopper Loans initiative kicks off Thursday and ends June 6 and at the end Burger King will give away up to $250,000. 

All you need to do to enter is download the Burger King app, make a purchase, enter your monthly payment for your student loans and then cross your fingers!  

This comes after the restaurant posted a confusing and kind of cryptic tweet on Wednesday. 

The tweet prompted some hilarious responses. A $cashtag is a person's username for Cash App. 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.