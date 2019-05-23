Burger King wants to help you pay off your student loans

ROANOKE, Va. - Has your student loan payment got you down? Burger King is here to help.

The restaurant chain wants to help you pay off your student loans -- seriously.

The Whopper Loans initiative kicks off Thursday and ends June 6 and at the end Burger King will give away up to $250,000.

for real tho, we’re trying to pay off those loans. introducing Whopper Loans – make a purchase through the BK app for a chance to have your student loans paid off.



see App for details. no purch req’d.https://t.co/5XnCilnPW4 pic.twitter.com/3JKIuXdctB — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 23, 2019

All you need to do to enter is download the Burger King app, make a purchase, enter your monthly payment for your student loans and then cross your fingers!

This comes after the restaurant posted a confusing and kind of cryptic tweet on Wednesday.

got student loans? what's ur $cashtag? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 22, 2019

The tweet prompted some hilarious responses. A $cashtag is a person's username for Cash App.

$CalebSynan pay off my loans and I’ll never eat McDonald’s again — Caleb Synan (@calebsynan) May 22, 2019

@BurgerKing I have been a vegetarian for 9 years I’ll eat one of your sandwiches if you help pay mine



$jacdoesart — ArtByJac (@artbyjacstudio) May 22, 2019

I was slanging yo burgers in the retro uniform while in school - pls slang some burger money back $channinghall — C (@Ceajey) May 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.