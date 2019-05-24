Burglary suspect found hiding out in California tree house

POMONA, Ca. - Police in California found a suspect hiding out in quite a lofty spot.

He was in a luxury treehouse decked out with a fire pit, grill and lighting -- and wanted for burglary.

Pomona Police made the discovery Tuesday and arrested 56-year-old Mark Duda.

Photos taken from inside the treehouse show a beautiful panoramic view.

Duda is accused of stealing several items from a home and garage on April 18 in the Ganesha Hills community.

The homeowner identified him to police as the suspect.

