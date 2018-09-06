Burt Reynolds dies at 82 Thursday morning

FLORIDA - Burt Reynolds died Thursday morning of a heart attack at a hospital in Florida, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds died of cardiac arrest after being transported to a Florida hospital, according to his agent, Todd Eisner.

During a long, erratic career, Reynolds starred in the Oscar-winning film "Deliverance" in 1972 and the Oscar-nominated "Boogie Nights" in 1997. He also fronted such commercial favorites as "Smokey and the Bandit." And he had a hit TV show in the 1990s with "Evening Shade."

The actor was also a football player in his college days at Florida State, where he roomed with Lee Corso.

Reynolds was 82.