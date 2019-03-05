Buy a bracelet to remove 1 pound of trash from the ocean

Plastic pollution is an enormous problem affecting the oceans, but there's a simple way you can help.

A company called 4ocean focuses on removing plastic from oceans and reclaiming it. They aim to pull around 3,000 pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines of the Caribbean every day.

To do that, they rely on the money they make from bracelets, reusable water bottles, and beach bags that are made from recycled materials.

The company says that by buying one $20 bracelet, you'll fund the removal of one pound of trash from the oceans and coastline.

Of course, reducing your own waste and making an effort to recycle can also make an impact over time.

Learn more here.

