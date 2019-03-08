California mom says her 8-year-old son forced to urinate in trashcan in front of class

LOS ANGELES, Ca. - A California mother says that her 8-year-old son was forced to pee in a trashcan in front of his class because the teacher wouldn't let him use the bathroom, according to NBC 2.

"My child did not deserve this. No child deserves to be treated this way," the boy's mother, Sonia Mongol said. "We are outraged."

According to Mongol, her son was told he wasn't allowed to use the restroom during class, but he couldn't wait any longer -- so the teacher gave him a different option.

Mongol says the teacher allegedly "made him urinate in a trashcan located at the front of a classroom, exposing himself in front of all of the other students, urinating on himself in the process."

His mother says that the boy then went to the nurse's office, where he received no help.

The boy was then allegedly given plastic bags to wear over his urine-soaked clothes. Mongol says she was not notified by the school and did not find out about it until her son came home in a trash bag.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it "takes all matters concerning the safety and well-being of our students very seriously. Upon learning about this allegation, law enforcement was notified immediately and the District is fully cooperating in the investigation."

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.