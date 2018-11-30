California police release bodycam video of narrow escape from Camp Fire

CALIFORNIA - Stunning police bodycam video shows how a Sheriff's Deputy managed to escape northern California's Camp Fire.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office released this video from Deputy Aaron Parmley.

He had gone out to help evacuate four nurses from a hospital in Paradise.

However, Parmley's car soon became disabled, and the deputy had to walk out through the fire.

Authorities say Parmley could only see about 10 yards in front of him.

The Sheriff's Office says Parmley turned on his camera because he believed he was going to die.

But thankfully, an emergency vehicle arrived to rescue him and others.

The Camp Fire is now contained.

It burned more than 153-thousand acres.