Camper rolls over on I-77 in North Carolina, crash caught on camera

MOORESVILLE, N.C. - A camper rolled over in North Carolina Friday, and the crash was caught on camera.

The driver, Richard Owen, says uneven lanes on I-77 in Mooresville caused it.

He says he thought he was going to die after hitting a bump between the old and new pavement.

North Carolina DOT said construction on I-77 is still underway and is behind schedule, but they stress that fixing the roads is their top priority.

They also say the difference in the pavements is two inches or less and meets safety standards.

Owen's truck and camper were both totaled in the crash but he and everyone inside are OK.

